King is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Reds at Petco Park, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He would also be lined up for a second start this week Sunday at home versus the Rockies. King has made only one start for the Padres since late May, having missed most of that time due to a shoulder issue and more recently a knee injury. The Padres are aiming for him to make four starts before the end of this month as he gets ramped up for the postseason. King made an unofficial five-inning start at the Padres' spring training complex in Arizona this past Thursday, so he could be capable of covering at least five frames versus the Reds.