King (shoulder) is slated to return from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game versus the Red Sox at Petco Park, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

King hasn't pitched for the Padres since May 18 following a lengthy recovery from a right shoulder thoracic nerve impingement, but he looks poised to come off the IL after making just one rehab start. In that outing this past Sunday with Triple-A El Paso, King struck out five and allowed six earned runs on four hits and one walk over 3.1 innings, but more importantly, he built up to 61 pitches and came out of the rehab appearance feeling healthy. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Padres manager Mike Shildt hinted Tuesday that King could rejoin the big-league rotation this weekend, and San Diego seems to have signed off on the righty's return after he completed a between-starts bullpen session without issue. King is set to take over the rotation spot that previously belonged to trade-deadline pickup JP Sears, who was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday.