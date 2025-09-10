Padres' Michael King: Sharp in return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
King took a no-decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.
King was limited to 63 pitches in his return from the injured list, though that didn't prevent him from tossing five solid frames. The right-hander did serve up multiple home runs for the first time all season, but the three hits allowed tied his second-fewest total of the year. King will be aiming to up his pitch count when he brings a strong 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB across 62.2 frames into his next outing, which is set to be a favorable home matchup against the last-place Rockies this weekend.
