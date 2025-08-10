King (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over two-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

King threw 61 pitches in his lone rehab start after missing over two months due to the shoulder injury. He didn't get as far in his major-league return, throwing 57 pitches (35 strikes) in a shaky performance Saturday. This suggests he'll still need to build up over his next few outings before returning to a full starter's workload. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB through 57.2 innings over 11 starts this season. King is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers -- if that comes with any type of workload restriction, it will be difficult for him to pitch deep enough to qualify for a win.