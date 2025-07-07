King (shoulder) will throw a "touch and feel" bullpen session Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

King played catch again Monday and will expand his flat-ground throwing to 120 feet Tuesday. While it will not be a regular bullpen session Thursday, it will be the first time King has thrown off a mound since he went down in mid-May with a pinched thoracic nerve in his right shoulder. King has a lot of boxes to check before he can be considered for a return to the Padres' rotation, but he's moving in the right direction.