Padres' Michael King: Start moved from Sunday to Monday

King is no longer scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Giants and will instead make his next turn through the rotation Monday in Arizona.

San Diego will have Kyle Hart serve as their opening pitcher in a bullpen game during Sunday's series finale. The Padres didn't provide an explanation behind the late change, but the decision to scratch King adds fuel to the notion that he could be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline. If King ends up staying put, he'll end up taking the hill later Monday following the deadline and would tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second outing then coming next weekend at home versus the Astros.