King (knee) completed a three-inning, 44-pitch simulated game Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

King doesn't appear on track to return from the 15-day injured list Tuesday when first eligible, but since he's already started facing live hitters, he won't require much additional time before slotting back into the San Diego rotation. The Padres will likely check back in on King and see how he's feeling coming out of the sim game before deciding if he needs a minor-league rehab start prior to being activated, or if he'll be able to rejoin the big club to make a start during next weekend's series in Minnesota.