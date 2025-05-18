Pivetta allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Pivetta limited the damage to a Rowdy Tellez solo home run in the fifth inning. The Padres' bullpen couldn't do the same in the 4-1 loss, but Pivetta won't have to wear the loss, as he exited with the game tied at 1-1. This was a good bounce back for the 32-year-old, who gave up a season-high six runs in a loss to the Rockies in his previous start. This was his fifth quality start of the season but his first since April 22 versus the Tigers. Pivetta has a 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 50.1 innings over nine starts. His next start is projected to be on the road versus Atlanta.