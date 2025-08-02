Pivetta (11-3) allowed one run on one hit and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.

Pivetta retired 12 straight batters to begin the game before Willson Contreras took him deep with a leadoff blast in the fifth inning. That was the only hit Pivetta allowed in one of his most dominant performances of the season. Since June 15, he's made nine starts, allowing one run or fewer in six of them while posting a 57:11 K:BB across 56.1 innings. Overall, Pivetta sports a 2.73 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 136:32 K:BB through 128.2 innings across 22 starts. His next start is projected to be at Arizona, facing a team that sold heavily at the trade deadline.