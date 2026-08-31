Pivetta (forearm) pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Pivetta took a step up in competition Sunday after he made the first two starts of his latest minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Elsinore. The right-hander had no trouble against the Triple-A competition, tossing 44 of 64 total pitches for strikes over his scoreless outing. Pivetta has been sidelined since April 14 while recovering from a right flexor strain and a subsequent setback with right elbow tightness in early August. The 33-year-old may require another start with El Paso, but the team has yet to announce what the future holds for Pivetta.