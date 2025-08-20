Pivetta (13-4) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Pivetta gave up a solo shot to Jung Hoo Lee on the second pitch of the game, but that was all the scoring the Giants would do in this one. This was the eighth time in his last 10 starts that Pivetta limited an opponent to one run or less, including each of his last two outings versus the Giants. The right-hander continues to look fantastic in a career year -- he's at a 2.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 154:38 K:BB through 147.1 innings over 25 starts. Pivetta will look to keep the good times rolling in a tough home start versus the Dodgers this weekend.