Pivetta (6-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander blanked the Bucs through five innings before getting peppered with singles in the sixth, but Pivetta eventually put out the fire and saw the Padres re-take the lead in the bottom of the frame. He's delivered three straight quality starts and seven in 11 trips to the mound this season, and Pivetta will take a 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in San Francisco.