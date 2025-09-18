Pivetta didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

All the damage from the star-studded New York lineup against the right-hander came via the long ball, as he surrendered solo homers to Pete Alonso in the first inning, Starling Marte in the fourth and Juan Soto in the fifth -- marking the first time this season he's allowed three home runs in a start. While his last couple outings have been a step back from his usual dominance, Pivetta still owns an impressive 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 185:45 K:BB across 176 innings. The 31-year-old remains in search of his first win since Aug 19 and is slated to face the Brewers in his next start.