Padres' Nick Pivetta: Hurt by long ball vs. Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pivetta didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five over 4.2 innings.
All the damage from the star-studded New York lineup against the right-hander came via the long ball, as he surrendered solo homers to Pete Alonso in the first inning, Starling Marte in the fourth and Juan Soto in the fifth -- marking the first time this season he's allowed three home runs in a start. While his last couple outings have been a step back from his usual dominance, Pivetta still owns an impressive 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 185:45 K:BB across 176 innings. The 31-year-old remains in search of his first win since Aug 19 and is slated to face the Brewers in his next start.