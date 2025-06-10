Pivetta allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Dodgers.

Pivetta allowed multiple runs in the first and third innings, which quickly ran up his pitch count. He finished at 93 pitches (56 strikes) in his shortest outing since a four-inning start at Coors Field on May 11. Pivetta has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his last two starts against the Giants and the Dodgers, and in five starts versus NL West rivals, he's allowed a total of 19 runs (18 earned) across 26.1 innings. Overall, he's at a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 13 starts this season. Pivetta is lined up to face another divisional foe this weekend in a road start versus the Diamondbacks, who he has yet to pitch against this season.