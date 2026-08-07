Padres' Nick Pivetta: Rehab put on hold

The Padres have decided to put Pivetta's (forearm) rehab progression on pause "for a couple extra days" after he walked off the mound amidst an appearance with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta tossed just 14 pitches during the rehab appearance, his first game action since he was placed on the injured list with a right flexor strain in mid-April. The veteran hurler reportedly felt "tightness" in his elbow Tuesday, prompting his early exit, though Pivetta did throw 20-to-30 additional pitches in the bullpen following his departure. The Padres have expressed optimism that Pivetta isn't dealing with a major setback, but he didn't throw his scheduled bullpen Thursday and won't make his next scheduled rehab appearance. Manager Craig Stammen suggested Thursday that Pivetta may not be shut down for long, saying, "We'll probably give him a couple extra days to figure out what is going on and [whether] we need to pull him back a little bit or if we can just keep going."