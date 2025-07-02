Pivetta (9-2) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

A solo homer by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning was the only blemish on Pivetta's line. The right-hander spent the first three-plus seasons of his MLB career with Philadelphia, but he appears to have found himself in San Diego -- he's already one win short of his career high, and his 10 quality starts is two shy of the career-high 12 he delivered for Boston in 2022. Pivetta will take a 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 107:24 K:BB through 97 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.