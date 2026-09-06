Pivetta (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta has been cleared to take the mound in a big-league game for the first time since April 12, after throwing 4.1 scoreless innings and punching out seven in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 30. Last month, it looked like Pivetta's season might be over when he removed himself from a minor-league game in the middle of an at-bat, but he has progressed without setbacks since. He built up to 64 pitches in his final rehab outing last Sunday.