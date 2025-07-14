Pivetta allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Sunday.

Pivetta had a sloppy first inning, but he limited the damage to one run in that frame. After some shaky pitching in early June, Pivetta has settled back in with just two runs allowed (one earned) across his last 25.1 innings over four starts, a span in which he's added a 31:5 K:BB. Overall, the right-hander is at a 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 122:29 K:BB through 109.1 innings over 19 starts, which are easily the best marks of his career.