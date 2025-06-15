Pivetta (7-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

Pivetta bounced back from a pair of rough starts against division rivals to begin June. He was excellent Sunday, throwing 67 of 94 pitches for strikes and limiting the damage to Eugenio Suarez's two-run home run in the fifth inning. Pivetta is up to eight quality starts in 14 outings, and he's maintained a 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 88:22 K:BB through 79.1 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Royals.