Pivetta allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Pivetta threw 66 of 104 pitches for strikes in a strong start. He didn't get any run support while in the game, but Luis Arraez delivered a solo shot to give the Padres the win in the end. Pivetta has allowed just one run over his last 18.2 innings, adding a 23:3 K:BB in that span. He continues to work toward a career year, with a 3.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 114:27 K:BB across 102.2 innings over 18 starts. He is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Phillies this weekend.