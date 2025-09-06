Pivetta (13-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Pivetta wasn't bad, but he wasn't at his best. The same could be said for the Padres' offense, which was limited to three hits and a walk over the course of the whole game, giving the right-hander virtually no support. Pivetta has secured a quality start in four of his last five outings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) over 29.2 innings in that span, but he is winless in his last three starts. On the year, he's at a 2.85 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 172:44 K:BB through 164.1 innings across 28 starts. The 32-year-old is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.