Pivetta allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Friday.

Pivetta immediately put the Padres on the back foot after yielding a home run to the returning Ronald Acuna on the first pitch of the first inning. Pivetta was able to get out of the first despite allowing two more baserunners, and the veteran right-hander kept Atlanta off the board for the rest of his outing, finishing with nine whiffs over 102 pitches (61 strikes). It was his second straight quality start and sixth of the season, and his 2.72 ERA and 1.01 WHIP (over 56.1 innings) rank ninth and fifth, respectively, among qualified starters in the National League. Pivetta is slated to take on the Marlins at home next week.