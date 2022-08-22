Manaea (7-6) earned the win Sunday over the Nationals. He allowed a run on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter through seven innings.

Manaea was efficient in this win, throwing 51 of 69 pitches for strikes before the Padres went to the bullpen. Nelson Cruz's fourth-inning solo home run accounted for the lone run on Manaea's line. The 30-year-old southpaw had allowed multiple earned runs in 11 straight starts before Sunday's impressive start. He has a 4.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB across 130 innings through 23 starts this year. He's projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City next weekend.