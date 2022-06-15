Manaea was charged with five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings, in a 12-5 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision.

Manaea was roughed up by the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The damage was done early by Willson Contreras who homered twice and drove in three runs over his first two at-bats. Manaea only threw 72 pitches before Padres manager Bob Melvin had seen enough and went to the bullpen. Manaea is pitching in line with his preseason expectations, and despite his elevated 3.95 ERA, he has an attractive 9.4 K/9 and serviceable 1.15 WHIP. His next start is expected to be Tuesday against Arizona.