Manaea (7-7) gave up six earned runs on ten hits and no walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss in a 15-7 defeat against the Royals on Sunday.

Manaea's struggles in the month of August continued with an abysmal appearance that saw him picked apart by hits and chased after 79 pitches. It was Manaea's worst start since August 8 when he was pounded for eight runs by the Dodgers. He has now given up 21 earned runs over five starts this month and his season-long ERA has crept up to 4.90. The left-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start at the Dodgers.