Manaea is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener in Arizona, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manaea was temporarily the odd man out of the rotation after the Padres condensed to four starters due to a pair of recent off days, but he'll be back on the mound while the Friars are in the midst of a stretch of six games in six days. During his brief exile from the rotation, Manaea made a one-inning relief appearance last weekend against the Dodgers, striking out two while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks.