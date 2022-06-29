Manaea allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven in six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Manaea threw six shutout innings before running into trouble in the seventh. The Padres' bullpen fared no better in the late innings, which ultimately cost Manaea the win as he took a third straight no-decision. The southpaw owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB through 85 innings in 14 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Mariners next week as he looks to get back into the win column.