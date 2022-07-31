Manaea (6-5) earned the win during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Minnesota, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Manaea navigated the first four frames unscathed but ran into trouble thereafter, surrendering solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings while stranding the bases loaded in the fifth. The 30-year-old fired 56 of 83 pitches for strikes with an impressive 13 of the swinging variety while the seven strikeouts match his best total across his last nine turns. Manaea now possesses a 4.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 111 strikeouts in 110 innings across 19 starts. He's currently scheduled to take the mound again next weekend against the Dodgers.