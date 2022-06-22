Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea allowed a two-run inside-the-park home run to Jordan Luplow in the third inning, but that was the extent of Arizona's offense. It was a solid bounce-back for Manaea after he allowed five runs in his previous start. He's now logged quality starts in 10 of his 13 appearances, though he's yet to post more than three such outings in a row. For the season, he's at a 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 79 innings. The southpaw is projected for a rematch in Arizona next week.