Sanchez (5-1) got the win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings.

Sanchez battled control issues in this one, tossing 55-of-96 pitches for strikes, but was able to get out of threatening situations when he needed to with a lot of ground balls. The lone run against him came off a fifth inning solo blast from Davis Schneider. It was Sanchez's sixth quality start of the year and his first win since May 7. He lines up to complete a two-start week on the road against the Pirates this weekend.