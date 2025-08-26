Sanchez (11-5) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Sanchez cruised early, holding New York hitless through the first three frames, but ran into trouble, allowing 11 baserunners and five runs over the next 2.1 innings before being lifted. It was the southpaw's shortest outing since May 24 and the first time all season he's allowed five earned runs in a start. Despite Monday's stumble, Sanchez still owns a 2.66 ERA (seventh-best in MLB) along with a 1.13 WHIP and a 173:41 K:BB across 162.1 innings.