Sanchez (9-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over nine innings in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 12 without walking a batter.

The southpaw was brilliant once again, with only a fourth-inning solo shot by Rob Refsnyder putting a blemish on his line. The dozen strikeouts tied Sanchez's career high, a mark he set April 17 against the Giants, while the complete game was his first of the season and the third of his career. The 28-year-old is emerging as a dark-horse Cy Young candidate in the National League, churning out nine straight quality starts since the beginning of June with a 1.54 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 64:10 K:BB through 64.1 innings. Sanchez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.