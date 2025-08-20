Sanchez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out 12.

It was an excellent performance overall from Sanchez, who matched a season high with 12 strikeouts and registered his fourth consecutive quality start. The All-Star southpaw has twirled at least six frames while permitting two runs or fewer in 12 of his last 14 starts since the beginning of June, and he boasts a 1.94 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 99:16 K:BB during that period of 97.1 frames. Sanchez's next appearance is slated for next week against the Mets, who have a weak .649 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.