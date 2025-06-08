Sanchez (5-2) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

Sanchez was excellent Sunday, holding the Pirates to a lone run in the second inning. However, he'd depart the game in the eighth after issuing a leadoff walk to Oneil Cruz, who'd come around to score after the Phillies turned to the bullpen, sticking Sanchez with his first loss since April 22. The left-hander boasts a 3.10 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 83:28 K:BB through 13 starts (72.2 innings) this season. Sanchez currently lines up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.