Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Sanchez allowed two runs in the fourth inning but was otherwise excellent, throwing 68 of 98 pitches for strikes without issuing a walk for just the second time this season. The 28-year-old delivered his third straight quality start and has been remarkably consistent, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 outings. He'll carry a 3.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB across 79.2 innings into a favorable matchup with the Marlins next week.