Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Goes seven innings in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Sanchez allowed two runs in the fourth inning but was otherwise excellent, throwing 68 of 98 pitches for strikes without issuing a walk for just the second time this season. The 28-year-old delivered his third straight quality start and has been remarkably consistent, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 outings. He'll carry a 3.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB across 79.2 innings into a favorable matchup with the Marlins next week.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Goes seven innings in loss•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Cruises to fifth win•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: In line for two-start week•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Takes another no-decision•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Posts third straight quality start•