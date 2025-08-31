Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Atlanta, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Sanchez opened with five scoreless frames before allowing a run in the sixth, generating a whopping 20 whiffs on 97 pitches. It was a strong rebound after the Cy-Young contender allowed a season-high six runs Monday, and he's now delivered a quality start in 19 of his 27 outings this season. He'll carry a 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 181:41 K:BB across 169.1 innings into a road matchup with the Marlins next weekend.