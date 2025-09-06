Sanchez (12-5) earned the win over the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

Sanchez was extremely efficient Friday, needing just 82 pitches (57 strikes) to cruise through seven innings and record his 20th quality start of the season. The performance also gave the left-hander his 12th win, setting a new career high, and further highlighting his dominance during this breakout year. Sanchez has continued to provide valuable length, working at least seven innings in seven of his last 12 starts while keeping his ERA among the league's best. The 28-year-old will take a 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 186:42 K:BB across 176.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the star-studded Mets.