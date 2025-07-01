Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Padres-Phillies game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez will have his next start pushed back after Tuesday's game versus the Padres was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Sanchez will presumably take the ball in one of those contests, but it's not yet clear which one.
