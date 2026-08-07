Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Picks up 15th win

Sanchez (15-4) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Sanchez wasn't at his best Thursday, as he failed to make it through six innings for just the second time in his last five starts. Still, the southpaw came away with his league-leading 15th win of the season and his sixth in his last seven outings. Overall, the 29-year-old Sanchez sports a 2.65 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 174:35 K:BB across 24 starts (149.2 innings) this year. He's currently in line to face the Cardinals on the road his next time out.