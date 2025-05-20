Sanchez allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Monday.

Sanchez fell behind early when he gave up a solo homer to Ezequiel Tovar in the first inning, but he surrendered just two runs the rest of the way to finish with his third consecutive quality start. The southpaw recorded 10 whiffs and threw 63 of 89 pitches for strikes while issuing zero walks for the first time this season. Sanchez has been quite effective on the campaign, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB through 49.1 frames. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Athletics.