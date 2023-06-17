The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanchez will be making his second major-league start of the season Saturday against Oakland. The 26-year-old lefty surrendered three earned runs on five hits while striking out five batters over the course of 4.1 frames in his first start against the Rockies in April. He also holds a 1.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across his last three minor-league starts, so it's possible his momentum carries over into the bigs. Luis Ortiz was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.