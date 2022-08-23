Sanchez will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies will elect to give the starting rotation an extra day of rest with the home stretch of the regular season in sight, as Sanchez's spot start will push each member of the rotation back by a day. The southpaw's last outing dates back to July 10 against the Cardinals, when he surrendered two runs on two hits and one walk while fanning one over three innings.