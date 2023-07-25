Sanchez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings in a 3-2 loss against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Sanchez was excellent Monday, setting a new career high with eight strikeouts while allowing just two runs on a pair of solo homers. Despite his 0-3 record, the 26-year-old left-hander has been solid for the Phillies of late, posting a 2.48 ERA over his last five starts. Sanchez now sports a 2.98 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through eight starts (42.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to make his next start Sunday against the Pirates.