Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Quality start streak at six
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez (7-2) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The southpaw continues to dazzle, delivering his sixth straight quality start on 85 pitches (60 strikes). Sanchez has gotten sharper over the course of the streak, giving up zero walks or homers in any of his last four outings, and since the beginning of May he's posted a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB through 69.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.
