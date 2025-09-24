Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw was brilliant once again, firing 65 of 91 pitches for strikes and leaving the mound in line for his 14th win, but the Phillies' bullpen melted down late. Sanchez had to settle for his 22nd quality start of 2025, tying him for the major-league lead with Logan Webb, and his first career 200-strikeout season. He's risen to the occasion as the team's ace due to Zack Wheeler (shoulder) being lost for the year -- Sanchez has completed seven innings in four of his last five outings, posting a 1.85 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB through 34 innings during that span. Sanchez's next start is expected to come in the first game of the playoffs, and he'll wrap up a breakout regular season with a 2.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204:44 K:BB through 196.1 innings.