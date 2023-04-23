The Phillies optioned Sanchez to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Due to a doubleheader earlier this week, the Phillies were in need of a temporary sixth starter, so Sanchez was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockies to fill the void. Though he didn't appear to be hindered in his return from a left triceps strain after making two minor-league rehab starts prior to being activated, Sanchez was capped at 73 pitches and gave up three runs while striking out five over 4.1 innings en route to taking a no-decision in the Phillies' 4-3 loss to Colorado. Sanchez will now head back to Triple-A to continue getting stretched out, but he looks like he'll be the Phillies' top option to make spot starts if the team should lose another rotation member to the IL at some point.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Early exit against Rockies•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: On track to start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Prepping for three-inning outing•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Throws two simulated innings•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Placed on 15-day IL•