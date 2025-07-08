Sanchez allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Sanchez gave up a second-inning run but otherwise kept the Giants off the scoreboard. The left-hander racked up an impressive 17 whiffs and eight punchouts but got just one one run of support from the Phillies' offense. Sanchez had to settle for a no-decision, but he recorded his seventh straight quality start. During that stretch, the 28-year-old has posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB over 48 innings.