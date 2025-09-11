Sanchez (13-5) earned the win over the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Sanchez was sharp once again, delivering his third straight outing of just one earned run allowed and continuing a dominant stretch in which he's yielded one run or fewer in 11 of his last 15 starts. With Wednesday's effort, the southpaw also set a new career high in innings pitched at 182.1, underscoring the stability he's added to his profile in 2025. Sanchez has now completed six or more innings in 22 of his 29 starts this season. The 28-year-old will carry a 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 192:43 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Dodgers, a matchup that should provide one of his tougher tests down the stretch.