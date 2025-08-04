Sanchez (10-3) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Sanchez was efficient as well as excellent, throwing 58 of 84 pitches for strikes in this start. This is the third time in his last eight outings that he's completed eight frames, and he's gone at least seven innings in eight of 11 starts since the beginning of June. The southpaw continues to have a breakout campaign -- he's now at a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 145:34 K:BB through 138.2 innings over 22 starts. Sanchez's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.