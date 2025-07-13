Sanchez (8-2) allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 7.1 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Sunday.

Sanchez has rattled off eight straight quality starts since the beginning of June, and impressively, he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of them. Over that span, he has a 1.63 ERA across 55.1 innings. The 28-year-old southpaw concludes the first half with a 2.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 122:32 K:BB through 115 innings across 19 starts. His next start is projected to be during the Phillies' second series after the All-Star break, which is at home versus the Red Sox.